Fines for mushroom picking have gone into effect in Ukraine: which types are off-limits

In November, mushroom season in Ukraine is still in full swing. However, gathering mushrooms can result in a fine if you violate the law. It is prohibited to pick mushrooms in certain nature reserves, as well as to harvest rare species listed in Ukraine’s Red Book. In some cases, the fine can reach 3,655 hryvnias.

An expert explained that the law does not prohibit gathering mushrooms for personal use.

In other words, if a person collects a few kilograms of mushrooms in a regular forest and uses them for personal consumption, there are no legal consequences.

However, there is an important exception: mushroom picking is not permitted in all areas. The ban applies to lands and sites within Ukraine’s nature reserve fund. These include nature reserves, nature parks, arboretums, and botanical gardens.

All species of mushrooms within these areas are protected, so picking them is prohibited.

Ordinary citizens face a fine of 17 to 51 hryvnias for violating these requirements, while legal entities face a fine of 51 to 119 hryvnias.

Separate rules also apply to the sale of mushrooms. A special permit—a forest permit—is required for the commercial use of forest resources.

If a person sells mushrooms without such a document, they face a fine ranging from 17 to 119 hryvnias, along with the confiscation of the harvested mushrooms.

Even in ordinary forests, it is prohibited to pick mushrooms listed in Ukraine’s Red Book due to their rarity.

It is prohibited not only to pick such mushrooms but also to trample them or destroy them in any other way.

Ukrainians who collect, sell, or purchase Red Book mushrooms may face a fine ranging from 1,700 to 3,655 hryvnias. The amount of the fine depends on the damage caused. Confiscation of the mushrooms is also required.

Therefore, mushroom hunters are advised not to collect unfamiliar species unless they are certain that they are not rare or protected. Following these rules will help avoid fines and, at the same time, contribute to the preservation of Ukraine’s mushroom diversity.

In mid-November, the fall mushroom season in Ukraine is drawing to a close, but the weather still offers opportunities for quiet foraging. The first night frosts and cool mists are permanently altering the species composition of forest finds, leaving room only for the hardiest and most frost-resistant species.

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