As of October 12, 2026, prices for cucumbers and cabbage have fallen in Ukraine. At the same time, tomatoes and most of the vegetables used in borscht have remained at their previous price levels.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the current prices of vegetables in supermarkets are as follows:

Which vegetables have dropped in price the most

Prices for most vegetables in the borscht mix remain stable: potatoes cost an average of 12 UAH/kg, beets—14 UAH/kg, onions and carrots—15 UAH/kg each, and cabbage—17 UAH/kg.

At the same time, new Ukrainian potatoes are selling for 50–80 UAH/kg. Their price has risen by 200% over the past week.

Cucumbers have become more than 8% cheaper over the past week—down to 50–60 UAH/kg. Tomato prices have remained unchanged: on average, they sell for 60 UAH/kg.

The price of “Hercules” peppers also fell—by nearly 17%, to 45–55 UAH/kg. Prices for cauliflower dropped to 40–50 UAH/kg.

The prices of eggplant, napa cabbage, and broccoli remained at their previous levels.

Price Forecast

No potato shortage is expected during the harvest. On the contrary, in the first half of October, the market may experience an oversupply due to the simultaneous arrival of large volumes of produce.

The situation may change in late fall and winter. Potatoes from farms without storage facilities will gradually disappear from the market. Storage losses may also increase.

As a result, the price difference between potatoes immediately after harvest and those from professional storage facilities may widen.

In the spring of 2027, Ukraine may face an onion shortage, leading to higher prices. Producers have reduced planting areas, this season’s yield has fallen, and demand for this Ukrainian vegetable abroad is growing.

Overall, the situation on the vegetable market will depend on the weather. A warm and dry fall could increase the supply of field-grown cucumbers and tomatoes and put downward pressure on prices. A sharp cold snap, on the other hand, would reduce supply and could lead to higher prices.

This is evidenced by data from the “Stolichny” market website in Kyiv.

Prices for cucumbers, potatoes, and plums have risen in Ukraine: current prices.

The cost of ingredients for borscht has risen in Ukraine: how much do the ingredients cost?

A gradual increase in prices for imported medications is expected in Ukraine due to changes in the dollar exchange rate, rising fuel costs, and higher shipping expenses. This was reported by Oleksandr Komarida, chairman of the board of the European Pharmaceutical Association.

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