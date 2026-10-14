In Ukraine, the Feast of the Protection of the Most Holy Mother of God is not celebrated on October 14: why the date changed

In Ukraine, the Feast of the Protection of the Most Holy Mother of God is celebrated on October 1 instead of the traditional October 14. The new date was introduced in 2023 after the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church adopted the New Julian calendar.

Along with the Intercession of the Holy Virgin, Ukraine also commemorates Defenders of Ukraine Day, Ukrainian Cossack Day, and the anniversary of the founding of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army on this day. These dates are closely linked historically.

The Intercession of the Most Holy Mother of God traditionally holds a special place in Ukrainian culture and history. Ukrainian Cossacks considered the Mother of God their patroness, so the holiday held great spiritual significance for them. According to historical accounts, it was on the Feast of the Intercession that the Cossacks elected their new chieftains.

Over time, this day also came to be associated with honoring Ukrainian military personnel. Therefore, moving the Feast of the Intercession to October 1 provided the basis for aligning other public holidays dedicated to Ukraine’s defenders and the Cossack heritage with the new church calendar.

The main reason for the date change was the transition of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church to the New Julian calendar in the fall of 2023. The decision concerned fixed church holidays, whose dates remain unchanged each year.

Previously, a significant portion of Ukrainian believers used the Julian calendar. Currently, it lags behind the Gregorian calendar by 13 days, which meant that many church holidays fell on later dates.

The transition to the New Julian calendar made it possible to move the observance of fixed feasts 13 days earlier. That is why the Intercession of the Most Holy Mother of God is now celebrated on October 1, rather than October 14.

The calendar change also marked an important step in distancing Ukrainian church traditions from Russian church practices. At the same time, the transition does not alter the essence of the holidays themselves—only the dates on which they are observed have changed.

Thus, the Intercession of the Most Holy Mother of God in Ukraine falls on October 1, and on this day, Ukrainian defenders, Cossack history, and the memory of the founding of the UPA are also honored.

On October 13, people with various names celebrate their name days—from common names like Mykyta and Mykola to rare ones like Agafonika and Gaia. Each name has its own history: some come from Ancient Greek, others from Ancient Hebrew or Slavic. We’ll tell you who to congratulate on this day, what the names mean, and how to make your greeting special.

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