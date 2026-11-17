The Ukrainian company Quantum Wiy Industries has unveiled an upgraded SPYS interceptor drone capable of reaching speeds of up to 500 km/h. The developers improved the drone based on feedback from combat crews who tested the first prototypes for intercepting jet-powered targets.

During the upgrade, the developers focused primarily on aerodynamics, as this is what influences the drone’s other flight characteristics.

The updated SPYS features narrower wings, a redesigned front fuselage, and differently positioned air intakes. The antenna’s design and placement were also revised, as it had created significant aerodynamic drag in the previous version.

The fuselage color has also changed: white plastic is now used instead of black. During operation, it became apparent that in the summer, under direct sunlight, the black drones heated up to 80°C. This created a critical thermal load on the electronics inside the drone.

The body continues to be manufactured using 3D printing. This approach allows for rapid design changes. At the same time, in preparation for mass production, the design has been made more technologically advanced.

One of the key changes was increasing the warhead’s weight from 300 to 500 grams.

Instead of homemade charges, which were previously loaded by the soldiers themselves, the updated SPYS is equipped with a standardized, factory-produced high-explosive warhead. It comes complete with a standard detonator and a secure storage container.

Its purpose is to damage the enemy drone’s airframe and disrupt its aerodynamics so that it loses speed, or to trigger the detonation of its warhead.

The SPYS’s flight range has been increased from 33 to 45 km.

The developers have also reinforced the power electronics. According to them, this has made the drone more predictable during high-speed flight and enabled its reuse.

Separately, they developed a solution for operating in conditions where satellite navigation is jammed. To this end, they implemented a radio beacon system that determines the drone’s coordinates using triangulation.

The data obtained allows the ground control station’s antenna to automatically reorient toward the interceptor to maintain a stable connection with it.

This was reported by “Military.”

Earlier, the Ukrainian company Skylab successfully tested a new directed-action anti-personnel mine, the “SHTORM-UA,” designed to protect positions and halt enemy advances.

A new system has been developed in Ukraine to defend against attack FPV drones controlled via fiber-optic cable. The system is called “Chagarnik” and is designed to physically cut the drone’s communication line.

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