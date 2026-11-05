Ukraine is considering a ban on the public performance of Russian-language cultural works, regardless of the performers’ citizenship. Corresponding amendments are proposed to be made to Article 15 of the Law “On Culture.”

This was reported by Media Ombudswoman Olena Ivanovska. According to her, the current restrictions apply only to Russian citizens, so Ukrainian performers and artists from other countries can publicly perform songs in Russian.

The new rules could apply to concerts, mass events, public places, restaurants, and cafes. The authorities also plan to hold venue owners liable if they allow such content to be played on their premises.

For a first violation, the proposal is to issue a warning or impose a fine ranging from 13,600 to 17,000 hryvnias. For a repeat violation within a year, the fine would range from 20,400 to 25,500 hryvnias.

At the same time, creating cultural content in Russian will not be prohibited. The initiative specifically concerns its public distribution. For the screening of archival films in their original language, the proposal calls for the use of subtitles or simultaneous translation.

A working group of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy worked on the amendments. People’s Deputy Oleksandr Sanchenko proposed tightening the restrictions.

Source: Suspilne.

Teachers may receive a warning or an administrative fine ranging from 3,400 to 5,100 hryvnias for using the Russian language during the educational process. This was reported on October 28 by Olena Ivanovska, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language.

Olena Ivanovska, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, appealed to the Security Service of Ukraine regarding the situation at the Odesa Regional Academic Drama Theater. The reason was statements captured on audio recordings that may contain signs of inciting ethnic hatred and hostility.

The Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, Olena Ivanovska, fined the business entity 11,900 UAH for a repeat violation of language legislation within a year.

Read us on