A proposal has been made in Ukraine to establish a Day of Remembrance for Civilian Victims of Russian Aggression

A draft resolution has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada to establish, at the national level, a Day of Remembrance for civilians who have died as a result of Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine since 2014. To honor the victims, it is proposed to designate March 16—the day Russian troops struck the Mariupol Drama Theater in 2022—as the day of remembrance.

The authors of the legislative initiative propose designating March 16 as a day of remembrance—a date associated with one of the most tragic episodes of the full-scale war.

In 2022, Russian troops dropped an aerial bomb on the Mariupol Drama Theater, where hundreds of civilians, including children, were taking shelter from the shelling. In front of and behind the building was a large sign reading “Children,” which was intended to indicate the presence of civilians.

According to the bill’s authors, the tragedy in Mariupol has become a symbol of war crimes against civilians. The establishment of a separate day of remembrance is intended to unify efforts to honor the civilian victims of Russian aggression in all Ukrainian cities and villages.

If the document is adopted, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine must develop a plan for annual state events dedicated to honoring the deceased civilians.

At the same time, the draft states that the implementation of the resolution will not require additional expenditures from the state budget.

On March 16, 2022, Russian troops carried out an airstrike on the Mariupol Drama Theater, where civilians were taking shelter to escape the shelling.

According to various estimates, between 300 and more than 600 civilians died under the rubble. These figures were cited, in particular, by the Mariupol City Council and international investigations, including reports by the Associated Press (AP).

After the theater’s destruction, its management and Ukrainian authorities emphasized the need to establish a memorial on the site in honor of the victims, rather than an entertainment or propaganda venue.

The establishment of a Day of Remembrance for civilian victims of Russian aggression is intended to honor not only those who died in Mariupol but also all Ukrainian civilians who have lost their lives as a result of the Russian invasion since 2014.

As a reminder, on October 22 according to the New Julian calendar, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine commemorates Saint Averky, Equal-to-the-Apostles, Bishop of Hierapolis. He was a 2nd-century preacher who was equated with the apostles for his devoted missionary service and numerous miracles of healing.

October 2026 will be packed with national, professional, and commemorative dates. Throughout the month, Ukrainians will celebrate Defenders of Ukraine Day, Territorial Defense Day, Ukrainian Cossack Day, Veterans Day, Ukrainian Writing and Language Day, Lawyers’ Day, Educators’ Day, and a number of other important dates.

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