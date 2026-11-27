As a result of the full-scale war with Russia, 224 employees of the State Enterprise “Forests of Ukraine” lost their lives while defending the country. To honor the memory of each of them, foresters—together with the families of the fallen, veterans, student forestry groups, and local communities—are creating living memorials called “Forests of Remembrance.”

This year alone, 14 such forest plots have been planted in Ukraine.

Each is marked with a commemorative sign or plaque installed next to a forest road or trail leading to the memorial grove.

This fall, memorial sites were created in three regions of Ukraine:

Zhytomyr Region: In the Zvyagel Forest District, a forest was planted in honor of Oleksiy Lytvynchuk, a gamekeeper from the Chervonovolsky Forestry.

Kyiv Oblast: In the Ivankiv Forest District, a plot was established in memory of fire department driver Petro Kozlenko, whose call sign was “Skoda.”

Odesa Region: In the Izmail Forest District, a memorial forest was created in honor of the fallen forest ranger soldiers Igor Bogdanov, Anatoliy Shevchenko, and Ivan Zechu.

This year, the campaign took on an international scale. European colleagues and friends of Ukraine joined in honoring the memory of Ukrainian defenders within their own countries.

Specifically:

Latvia: 2,000 pine trees were planted in the Talsi region. This is the first “Forest of Remembrance” in the European Union.

Croatia: Ukrainian and Croatian experts jointly established a memorial forest area in Baška Oštarija.

Czech Republic: On November 11, the local War Veterans’ Day, red oaks were planted in the forests of Jihlava.

Sweden: In the south of the country, a local forest owner donated land to create a “Forest of Remembrance” and joined in planting trees alongside his wife and children.

In total, about 60 “Forests of Remembrance” have already been created in Ukraine. Veterans, families of fallen soldiers, and forestry workers initiated their creation.

This was reported by the State Enterprise Forests of Ukraine.

Earlier, in the Chornobyl Radiation and Ecological Biosphere Reserve, pyronema—an unusual fungus that appears on burnt-out areas and plays a role in the restoration of forest ecosystems—was recorded. Unlike most familiar fungi, it has neither a stem nor a cap, and its fruiting bodies resemble small, brightly colored cups.

Read us on