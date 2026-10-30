In Ukraine, a driver set a record for the number of traffic violations, receiving more than 800 fines

In 2026, 6,235 enforcement proceedings were initiated against the 50 drivers who were the most delinquent in paying traffic violation fines. As of October, nearly 77% of these cases remain open. At the same time, a total of 395,780 traffic violation fines have been added to the registry since the beginning of the year.

Nearly one-third of all proceedings involving the 50 largest debtors are attributable to just five individuals—a total of 2,034 cases.

The absolute record-holder is a driver against whom 825 enforcement proceedings were opened in 2026. Of these, 98% remain active.

The second-largest debtor on the list has 383 cases, 95% of which remain open. The third and fourth drivers each have 280 cases. For the first of them, 96% of the cases are active, and for the second, 100%.

Overall, for 58% of the largest debtors, all enforcement proceedings opened this year remain active.

At the same time, there are those who have fully settled their debts with the state: four drivers have paid all their fines and have no open cases for 2026. Another debtor, with 225 cases, has only four active cases.

The average age of drivers who made this year’s list of the biggest debtors is 41. The youngest offender is 22, and the oldest is 63.

The largest number of debtors is in the 41-to-50 age group. This includes 17 drivers, who account for 2,526 enforcement proceedings.

Another 16 people aged 31 to 40 have a combined total of 1,794 cases.

As of October 2026, 395,780 traffic fines had been added to the registry.

At the same time, 50 drivers with active enforcement proceedings from all previous years have accumulated a total of 21,443 fines. On average, that’s 429 fines per person.

According to the study’s findings, the driver with the highest number of fines also topped the ranking for the number of fines received in 2026. In total, he has 1,482 violations to his name.

The next highest numbers are held by drivers with 1,366, 1,057, 856, and 808 fines, respectively.

As of October, the Unified Register of Debtors lists 2,029,240 enforcement proceedings related to unpaid traffic fines.

“OpenDataBot” also noted that two rankings—the top 50 debtors by the number of enforcement proceedings opened in 2026 and the top 50 drivers by the total number of accumulated fines—do not match.

This means that the highest number of new enforcement proceedings in a year does not necessarily indicate the highest total number of fines accumulated by a driver over time.

This is evidenced by a study by “OpenDataBot.”

Previously, inspectors from the Road Transport Control Department tracked down and brought three bus drivers to administrative liability after a video of their violations was posted online.

84% of Ukrainians support revoking the driver’s licenses of people who systematically commit dangerous traffic violations.

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