Heating will begin to be turned on in residential buildings in Ukraine starting October 28

The Ternopil City Council (TMC) press office announced the start of the heating season to the public.

“Due to a drop in the average daily air temperature, the heating season will begin on October 28 at 9:00 a.m. within the territory of the Ternopil City Territorial Community,” officials told residents.

It was clarified that the corresponding decision was approved at a meeting of the city council’s executive committee.

Meanwhile, the municipal utility “Ternopilmiskteplokommunenergo” reminded residents that starting up the heating system is a technical process that takes time.

For this reason, heat will be supplied to homes gradually.

Local residents were also asked to ensure that emergency service workers have access to buildings and homes to perform necessary repairs in the event of malfunctions during the heating startup.

“Employees of heating companies and emergency services will be working around the clock to ensure the proper operation of boiler rooms and the supply of heat to Ternopil residents’ homes,” the Ternopil City Council emphasized.

If heating problems arise in an apartment building—particularly due to air entering the system—residents are advised to contact:

the company that services the building;

the apartment building’s homeowners’ association (OSBB).

Khmelnytskyi Mayor Oleksandr Symchyshyn also announced that the heating season would begin on October 28.

“The City Infrastructure Department (V. Novachok) and the municipal utility company ‘Khmelnytskyi Teplokomunenergo’ (V. Skaliy) are to carry out the phased activation of heating for the city’s residential buildings and all other consumers starting October 28, 2026,” — reads the official’s corresponding order.

It is specified that specialists must ensure round-the-clock operation of maintenance personnel during the period when boiler rooms and heating networks are being turned on.

“We will turn it on in stages, but promptly,” Simchyshyn emphasized.

If problems with the supply of heat to homes persist for more than two days from the start of the heating season, local residents are advised to contact:

the city council’s emergency services at 1580;

the municipal utility “Khmelnytskyi Teplokomunenergo”;

to the property management companies. Source: RBC-Ukraine

As a reminder, one in five buildings in Kyiv is not prepared for heating outages.

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