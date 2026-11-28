On Friday, November 27, in Mostyska, Lviv Oblast, the remains of 115 Polish Army soldiers who died in September 1939 were reburied. Prior to the ceremony, a memorial service was held at the local Catholic church, after which the soldiers were buried with full military honors at the town cemetery. Representatives from Ukraine and Poland attended the ceremony.

The reburial was the result of joint efforts by Ukrainian and Polish experts who searched for the remains and prepared for the ceremony. Representatives of both countries participated in the event. Ukraine was represented by the head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance, Oleksandr Alferov, his deputies Yulia Hnatiuk and Tymish Martynenko-Kushliansky, the head of the relevant department at the UINP, Viktoria Yaremenko, as well as First Deputy Minister of Culture Ivan Verbytsky.

Representing Poland were officials from the Institute of National Remembrance of Poland, Piotr Lukasiewicz, Chargé d’Affaires of Poland in Ukraine, and Wojciech Kolarski, State Secretary of the Chancellery of the President of Poland.

During the ceremony, UINP Director Oleksandr Alferov emphasized that a dignified burial for the deceased is important for preserving historical memory and fostering cooperation between the two countries. According to him, this event had been awaited for ten years. Therefore, the reburial marked an important step that allows Ukraine and Poland to continue their joint efforts to honor the fallen.

How the Remains of Polish Soldiers Were Found

The ceremonies were preceded by search operations and exhumation. In August and September 2026, specialists worked at the old Holosko Cemetery in Lviv. The research was conducted with the support and under the supervision of specialists from the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance. Upon completion of the work, the remains of 115 Polish servicemen were prepared for reburial. Thus, more than 87 years after their deaths, they were laid to rest with due honors.

The parties agreed on the arrangements for the burial on October 14, 2026, in Lviv. That day marked the first official working meeting in a long time between the leadership of the Ukrainian and Polish Institutes of National Remembrance. This agreement marked one of the key stages in preparing for the ceremony.

Ukraine and Poland Continue Search Operations

The reburial in Mostysky became part of broader Ukrainian-Polish cooperation on locating and providing a dignified burial for the deceased. In particular, in early November 2026, search operations were conducted in the area of the former village of Puzhnyky in the Ternopil region. Today, this area is part of the village of Sadove in the Koropets community of the Chortkiv district.

There, search teams looked for the remains of residents who died in February 1945. Ukrainian and Polish experts joined the efforts. Among them were representatives of the “Volyn Antiquities” Society, the Pomeranian Medical University in Szczecin, the “Freedom and Democracy” Foundation, and the Polish Institute of National Remembrance. The Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance explained that this research is part of the implementation of agreements reached by the Ukrainian-Polish working group on dignified burials.

Joint searches and reburials are of great importance to both countries. They make it possible to determine the fate of the deceased, restore the names of those whose remains have remained unidentified for decades, and ensure they have a proper resting place. This was reported by the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance.

On August 30, a reburial ceremony was held in Volhynia for the remains of 55 Polish victims of the Volhynia tragedy. Their remains were discovered during this year’s exhumations on the site of the former village of Ostrivky, where its residents were killed. The burial took place at a local cemetery.

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