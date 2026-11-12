Throughout October, 12 cases of carbon monoxide poisoning were reported in Ukraine. Four children were among those affected.

The Ministry of Health notes that cases of carbon monoxide poisoning are linked to the use of generators, stoves, and other heating devices in homes.

“Carbon monoxide is colorless, odorless, and tasteless, so people cannot detect it in the air. Even a small concentration of the gas can be hazardous to health, and poisoning can develop in a matter of minutes,” the ministry reports.

This was reported by the Ministry of Health.

A gas cylinder exploded in an apartment in Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district, injuring a woman.

In Vyshhorod, a gas cylinder exploded on the 15th floor of a high-rise building.

In the Kyiv region, a gas cylinder caused an explosion in a high-rise building.

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