Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy for a peaceful settlement, has faced criticism for his remarks regarding negotiations to end the war and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In Ukraine and among European allies, calls are growing for him to be removed from the negotiation process with Moscow.

In particular, Oleksandr Merezhko, chairman of the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs, stated that Kushner and Steve Witkoff must be replaced. In his view, their approach to the negotiations poses a danger to Ukraine and U.S. national interests, and their stance on Ukraine effectively reflects the Kremlin’s views.

The outrage was sparked by Kushner’s remarks in an interview, in which he said that Putin had shown restraint by not using nuclear weapons. The U.S. envoy also characterized the war launched by Russia in 2022 as a conflict that has effectively turned into a proxy war, in which Europe is financing and arming Ukraine against Russia.

As Politico notes, these remarks sparked particular outrage in Kyiv. The interview also provided a rare opportunity to gain a deeper insight into Kushner’s views on international politics, particularly regarding Ukraine, Iran, and Gaza. He also expressed his belief that capitalism is the United States’ most valuable export.

Source: Politico.

European diplomats are criticizing Jared Kushner’s idea of security guarantees for Ukraine, which could be based on the principles of NATO’s Article 5.

U.S. Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have repeatedly raised the issue of Kyiv’s possible NATO membership in exchange for territorial concessions from Russia during closed-door meetings with representatives of Ukraine and European countries over the past few months.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that Moscow would not agree even to Ukraine’s so-called “quasi-membership” in NATO. According to him, any proposals that envisage such a status for Kyiv are unacceptable to the Kremlin.

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