There are still more than 1,600 trademarks in Ukraine owned by companies in Russia and Belarus, according to a study

As of October 1, 2026, more than 234,000 trademarks remained in force in Ukraine. Of these, 1,299 are owned by Russian individuals or legal entities, and another 312 have owners who are citizens or companies from Belarus.

In total, nearly 394,000 trademarks were registered in Ukraine between 1992 and September 2026. As of early October 2026, more than 234,000 of them remained valid.

According to the study, 78% of active trademarks are owned by Ukrainians. Among foreign countries, the United States, Cyprus, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom lead in terms of the number of owners.

At the same time, the list still includes trademarks associated with Russian and Belarusian businesses:

1,299 trademarks belong to Russian individuals or legal entities;

312 trademarks have citizens or companies from Belarus among their owners.

The largest trademark portfolios are concentrated in companies operating in the food industry, telecommunications, and pharmaceuticals.

Analysts also examined the companies’ ties to corporate groups listed in the YouControl system. As of 2030, 4,774 companies from the sample under study belong to such groups—that is, 22% of the total.

At the same time, these ties are not mutually exclusive: a single company may belong to several corporate groups, and a single group may comprise several companies that own trademarks.

In terms of the number of companies they own, the following lead the study:

System Capital Management (SCM)—64 companies; “Privat”—60 companies; “Dragon Capital”—34 companies; “EastVan” and “Group DF”—30 companies each.

Analysts also drew attention to the sanctions-related ties of key figures in the two business groups. In particular, key figures in the “Privat” group—Ihor Kolomoyskyi and Hennadiy Boholyubov—as well as Dmytro Firtash of “Group DF” are subject to sanctions imposed by the National Security and Defense Council.

According to YouControl, 159 Ukrainian companies—owners of active trademarks—have Russian representatives in their ownership structure.

Among the examples cited in the study:

PJSC “Wimm-Bill-Dann Ukraine” owns 45 trademarks. Its shareholder is the Russian company “Wimm-Bill-Dann Products Pitania.”

Omnifarma Kyiv LLC has 19 trademarks in its portfolio. Russian citizen Natalia Filatova is listed among the company’s founders or participants.

In addition, another 110 companies from the sample under study are part of international holding companies or groups that include legal entities registered in Russia.

As an example, analysts cite Sandora LLC, which is listed as a subsidiary of PepsiCo, Inc. Other companies on this list include Russian legal entities. These data are contained in documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as of December 27, 2025.

Nearly half of the legal entities that own trademarks (48.5%) are registered in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. Specifically, there are 9,200 such companies in the capital and 1,200 in the region.

Among other regions, the following lead in terms of the number of companies that own trademarks:

Lviv Oblast—1,500;

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast — 1,400;

Odesa Oblast — 1,400;

Kharkiv Oblast — 1,300.

According to the study, the largest number of companies that own trademarks operate in retail and the manufacturing industry.

The breakdown by main sectors of activity is as follows:

Retail — 23%. Most companies are engaged in the wholesale of pharmaceutical products and construction materials.

Manufacturing — 22.9%. Food and beverage manufacturers predominate.

IT and telecommunications — about 10%.

Professional, scientific, and technical services — 9%.

Real estate and construction — over 9%.

Thus, the YouControl study showed that despite the predominance of Ukrainian brand owners, brands and companies linked to Russian and Belarusian capital still remain on the Ukrainian market.

This is stated in the YouControl study.

As a reminder, companies that do not have their own shelters must officially coordinate the use of the nearest protective structure with its owner. The State Emergency Service emphasizes that it is not permitted to independently select a shelter and assume it is automatically accessible to staff.

Read us on