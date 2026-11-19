The Cabinet of Ministers has approved uniform rules for identifying strategic and critical minerals in Ukraine.

This new approach will make it possible to assess which natural resources are most important to Ukrainian industry and which of them are at risk of shortages due to supply disruptions. This will help determine the economy’s dependence on specific types of raw materials and respond to potential threats in a timely manner.

The methodology covers metallic ores, non-metallic minerals of national importance, and their useful components. It will be used to compile lists of strategic and critical raw materials and to assess the risks of supply disruptions for both the minerals themselves and the products derived from their processing.

The results of the assessment will be used to develop measures to help prevent raw material shortages and respond to disruptions. The unified rules are also intended to clarify the criteria by which the state will determine the importance of various resources.

“For industry, a stable supply of raw materials is one of the conditions for uninterrupted operation. A unified methodology will help determine which resources production depends on and assess in advance where supply disruptions could have the greatest impact,” noted Deputy Minister Vitaliy Kindrativ.

For companies planning to invest in the extraction and processing of minerals in Ukraine, the methodology is intended to establish clear rules for determining the strategic and critical importance of resources.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy and Environment.

Estimates have been made of how much Ukraine’s mineral resources might be worth.

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