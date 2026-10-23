Agents of Russia's GRU were convicted in Ukraine for directing attacks on Sloviansk and Kramatorsk

Based on evidence provided by the Security Service of Ukraine, two Russian military intelligence agents were sentenced to 15 and 10 years in prison for coordinating Russian strikes in the Donetsk region. The perpetrators gathered intelligence on Ukrainian military personnel in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. The SBU exposed them in September 2025.

The investigation revealed that the agents operated separately in different sectors of the front but reported to a single handler in Russia.

One of the convicted men was a Slovyansk resident recruited by Russian intelligence services. He passed information to the enemy to guide Russian airstrikes and rocket artillery attacks on the frontline city.

To conceal his activities, before heading out on a mission, the man would put on a tactical uniform and pose as a servicemember of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The second convicted man is a resident of Kramatorsk whom Russian special services recruited through an acquaintance. He is a fighter with Russian armed groups and is fighting on the eastern front.

Following instructions from a liaison officer, the agent patrolled Kramatorsk and its outskirts. He tracked and relayed to the Russian side the geolocations of Ukrainian checkpoints and the movement routes of the Defense Forces’ mobile fire groups.

SBU counterintelligence officers documented the illegal activities of both spies and detained them at their residences.

During searches, law enforcement officers seized cell phones and laptops containing evidence of collaboration with Russian military intelligence—the GRU.

Based on evidence provided by the Security Service, the court found the men guilty under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Article 111 —treason committed under martial law;

Part 3 of Article 114-2—unauthorized dissemination of information regarding the movement, relocation, or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine under martial law.

One of the agents was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. The second, taking into account his cooperation with the investigation, received a 10-year prison sentence.

The pretrial investigation was conducted by officers of the SBU’s Main Directorate in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Based on evidence gathered by counterintelligence and SBU investigators, the court found both men guilty of crimes against Ukraine’s national security.

This was reported by the SBU press service.

Earlier, based on evidence from the Security Service of Ukraine, the court handed down another guilty verdict to a member of a Russian military intelligence (GRU) agent-combat group. The SBU uncovered and neutralized this cell in the summer of 2024 in the Kharkiv region.

The SBU detained a Russian agent in the Poltava region who was planning to assassinate the commander of a military unit.

The SBU detained a Russian agent who planted explosives near a government building in downtown Rivne.

Earlier, the SBU’s counterintelligence unit detained a Russian military intelligence agent in the Donetsk region who was guiding guided aerial bombs and strike drones in the Sloviansk direction.

A Russian intelligence agent changed jobs at various companies in Dnipro to gather information for adjusting Russian strikes. Eventually, the man secured a position at a defense industry company, where he drew up detailed diagrams of workshops and warehouses.

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