A suspect has been detained in Ukraine in connection with a mass campaign of bomb threats targeting schools, shopping centers, and other institutions in several European countries.

“A joint investigation team consisting of representatives from the authorities of the Czech Republic, Ukraine, Slovakia, and Latvia, with the assistance of Eurojust, identified the suspect in July 2025 in Dnipro. It is alleged that the suspect sent bomb threats to thousands of schools and other institutions in several European countries, using a number of email addresses and the Telegram messaging app since at least 2024,” the statement reads.

It is noted that before law enforcement officers were able to question the suspect, he fled to Belarus. In early September 2026, he was detained upon his return to Ukraine.

Following his arrest, with the participation of police officers from the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Latvia, the necessary procedural steps were taken, including questioning the suspect and serving him with documents on the basis of which criminal proceedings were officially initiated.

According to Eurojust, the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office has already filed an indictment with the court in Dnipro.

To investigate the case, law enforcement agencies from the Czech Republic, Ukraine, Slovakia, and Latvia formed a joint investigation team with the assistance of Eurojust. The investigation is ongoing, so no further details are being disclosed at this time.

According to Eurojust, law enforcement agencies from the four countries are conducting the investigation jointly under the coordination of Eurojust.

As a reminder, approximately 1,800 schools in Italy received bomb threats — UPI.

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