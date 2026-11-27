In Ukraine, 17,310 criminal cases involving businesses are currently in the pretrial investigation stage. This is nearly eight times more than before the start of the full-scale war. At the same time, in the first ten months of 2026, law enforcement agencies registered 4,199 new cases—a 14% increase compared to the same period last year.

From January through October 2026, 4,199 criminal cases involving entrepreneurs and companies were registered in Ukraine. This is more than four times the figure for 2022.

In total, 17,310 cases currently remain at the pre-trial investigation stage. Before the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, there were nearly eight times fewer such cases.

At the same time, there is a significant discrepancy between the number of cases registered and those closed. In the first ten months of 2026, law enforcement agencies closed 1,605 business-related cases.

On average, about 420 new cases are registered each month, while investigations are terminated in approximately 160 cases.

From January through October 2026, 1,910 criminal cases involving businesses were referred to court. This accounts for 45% of the cases registered so far this year.

By comparison, in 2022–2023, this figure was about 1%.

At the same time, analysts at “OpenDataBot” emphasize that the number of cases registered, closed, and referred to court over a given period does not necessarily refer to the exact same cases. In particular, criminal proceedings opened in previous years could have been referred to court or closed this year.

According to OpenDataBot, the trend in the registration of criminal cases involving businesses in Ukraine was as follows:

2022 — 987 cases;

2023 — 2,875 cases;

2024 — 3,687 cases;

2025 — 4,452 cases.

The highest number of cases at the pretrial investigation stage was recorded in June 2025—22,121 cases.

The sharp increase at that time was attributed to an audit of criminal cases involving businesses, initiated by the Office of the Prosecutor General. By July, law enforcement agencies had closed 7,018 of these cases.

This is evidenced by data from OpenDataBot.

In 2026, business conditions deteriorated in three of the four regions of Ukraine surveyed. Entrepreneurs gave the lowest ratings to Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Odesa. At the same time, Lviv maintained a relatively stable position. The main problem for companies in all regions remains a shortage of workers.

As a reminder, the government has extended the transition period for businesses to comply with requirements for protecting employees and visitors during a yellow-level air raid alert through June 4, 2027, inclusive, according to the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada proposed revising the Cabinet of Ministers’ decision, which prohibits businesses from operating during a yellow-level air raid alert in the absence of shelters. A corresponding recommendation was made by a parliamentary committee and subsequently voted on in the plenary session.

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