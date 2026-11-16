An attempt was made to smuggle 142 bottles of rare Italian wine into Ukraine

At the “Dyakove” customs post in Zakarpattia Oblast, customs officers foiled an attempt to illegally import 142 bottles of premium Italian wine, among which they discovered a collectible bottle from 1932.

The carrier attempted to conceal the well-known brands of alcohol in the cargo compartment of the vehicle among declared confectionery, knitwear, and household goods, with the estimated market value of individual bottles of aged wine on the Ukrainian market reaching 20,000–30,000 hryvnias.

The driver was charged with violating customs regulations under Part 1 of Article 483 of the Customs Code of Ukraine, and the entire shipment was seized pending a court decision and an expert appraisal.

Source: State Customs Service of Ukraine.

Earlier, the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment with the court against a 43-year-old resident of the Chernivtsi district on charges of smuggling narcotics on an especially large scale (Part 3 of Article 305 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

A large-scale smuggling operation involving the narcotic “kratom” from the Czech Republic was uncovered in Ukraine.

As part of the international special operation “Español,” law enforcement officials disrupted drug supply routes from Spain, the United States, and Portugal to Ukraine. The operation was aimed at curbing international drug trafficking and uncovering routes used to smuggle prohibited substances into Ukraine.

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