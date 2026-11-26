On Friday, November 27, a new wave of precipitation and colder weather will reach Ukraine. Rain and snow are forecast for the southern, some central, and western regions. In some places, the precipitation will be heavy.

Cloudy weather will prevail across the country, and temperatures will continue to drop. In most regions, daytime temperatures will range from -4° to +1°. It will be warmer only in the south of the country and in Zakarpattia.

Tomorrow in Kyiv will be cloudy. The temperature will be -2° at night and +1° during the day.

It will be cloudy in Lviv on Friday. The temperature will be -2° at night and -2° during the day, with snow.

In Lutsk, it will be cloudy, with a temperature of 3° at night and 0° during the day.

It will be cloudy in Rivne tomorrow, with a temperature of -3° at night and 0° during the day.

In Ternopil on November 27, the temperature will be -2° at night and -2° during the day; it will be cloudy with snow.

In Khmelnytskyi, it will be cloudy throughout the day, with temperatures of -2° at night and -2° during the day, with snow.

In Ivano-Frankivsk, it will be cloudy, with a low of -1° at night and a high of 0° during the day, with snow.

In Uzhhorod tomorrow, temperatures will reach +2° at night and +5° during the day; it will be cloudy with rain.

In Chernivtsi on Friday, it will be cloudy, with a low of 0° at night and a high of +1° during the day, with wet snow.

In Vinnytsia tomorrow, it will be -2°...-2°, cloudy, with snow.

In Zhytomyr on Friday, it will be -4° at night and 0° during the day, with cloudy skies.

In Chernihiv, temperatures will range from -1° to -1°, with cloudy skies.

In Cherkasy, tomorrow night will be -1°, during the day +1°, and cloudy.

In Kropyvnytskyi, the temperature will be -2° at night and 0° during the day, with cloudy skies and snow.

In Poltava, it will be cloudy, with temperatures ranging from -4° to 0°.

In Odesa on November 27—cloudy with rain; temperatures will be +8° at night and +8° during the day.

In Kherson, Friday night will be +2°, daytime +3°, cloudy, with rain.

In Mykolaiv, tomorrow will be cloudy with rain; the temperature will be +2° at night and +3° during the day.

In Zaporizhzhia, the temperature will be -1° at night and -1° during the day, with cloudy skies and snow.

In Sumy, the temperature tomorrow will be -2° at night and -2° during the day, with cloudy skies.

In Kharkiv, it will be cloudy, with a temperature of -2° at night and -1° during the day.

In Dnipro, the temperature will be -2° at night and 0° during the day; it will be cloudy with snow.

In Simferopol, Friday will be cloudy with rain, with temperatures ranging from +4° to +9°.

In Kramatorsk, it will be cloudy tomorrow, with a temperature of -5° at night and 0° during the day.