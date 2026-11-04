A warm spell will follow the cold snap in Ukraine: when will the weather change?

In early November, temperatures in Ukraine dropped significantly, and they will continue to fall in the coming days. However, this cold spell will not last long: a warming trend is expected in most regions starting after November 10.

According to the forecast, cold weather will prevail through the end of this week, with daytime temperatures reaching only a few degrees above zero. This coming weekend, light frosts are already possible in some areas at night.

At the same time, temperatures are expected to rise in most regions of Ukraine after November 10.

Natalka Didenko clarified that the warming will be damp and accompanied by periodic rain.

No significant precipitation is forecast for Kyiv and the surrounding region in the near future, but temperatures will gradually drop. This information comes from the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

From November 3 to 7, dry weather will prevail in the capital region. Only on November 6 are light rain and wet snow possible in some areas.

Warm air masses will give way to cold air currents from the north. At first, cloud cover will prevent temperatures from dropping at night, but later the skies will clear, and temperatures in the region will drop below zero.

As early as November 7, daytime temperatures in Kyiv are expected to reach around +5°, and the first frost—down to -1°—is possible at night.

This was reported by meteorologist Natalka Didenko on her Facebook page.

A gradual cooling is expected in Ukraine in November, though overall, the month may be warmer than the climatic norm. Meteorologists do not forecast severe or prolonged frosts.

Starting November 4, precipitation in the form of rain mixed with wet snow is possible in Ukraine. At the same time, according to preliminary forecasts, the average air temperature for the month will be in line with the climate norm.

This winter in Ukraine, precipitation may exceed the climate norm by 20–40%. However, this does not mean the season will be snowy: due to the prevalence of warm air from the Atlantic, precipitation will often fall as rain or wet snow.

Read us on