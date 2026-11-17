On Tuesday, November 18, 2026, power rationing measures ranging from 1 to 3 stages will be in effect around the clock in some regions of Ukraine.

These restrictions were introduced in response to the consequences of massive enemy attacks on the Ukrainian power grid. Power utility workers continue to work around the clock to restore damaged equipment and networks.

According to an order from Ukrenergo, the restrictions will be implemented tomorrow as follows:

For industry—power restriction schedules will be in effect around the clock.

For all categories of residential consumers—hourly power outage schedules ranging from 1 to 3 stages will be applied.

Citizens are urged to use electricity sparingly and to check the current schedules for hourly power outages on the official websites of their distribution system operators (regional power companies).

Source: NPC “Ukrenergo.”

Dnipro is completely without power following an enemy attack on the region’s energy facilities.

Russian drones have cut power to 33 settlements in the Mykolaiv region, and homes have been damaged.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure, causing power outages in eight regions.

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