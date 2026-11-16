Ukrenergo explained what is preventing investment in new energy capacity

The accumulation of debt in the balancing market for electricity is hindering investment in the construction of new flexible generation capacity. Such capacity is necessary to ensure the stable operation of Ukraine’s power system, according to Ukrenergo.

According to the company, solving the problem requires not only paying off existing debt but also ensuring timely payments to market participants.

“Every new attack means additional needs for equipment and funds for restoration. Timely deliveries of scarce equipment from international partners help us get damaged facilities back online faster,” he says.

At the same time, the board member adds, the long-term stability of the power grid requires investment in new flexible generation capacity.

“It is impossible to attract such investments without resolving the issue of debts in the balancing market,” Yurik emphasized.



According to him, the debt owed by consumers subject to a special power-cut regime—including water utilities, mines, and consumers in frontline territories—limits Ukrenergo’s ability to make timely payments to participants in the balancing market. As a result, the accumulation of unpaid bills is holding back investment in the creation of new flexible generation capacity.

Yurik emphasized that such generation capacity is particularly necessary given the ongoing Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, nearly all of Ukrenergo’s substations have sustained damage, and new shelling every day creates additional needs for the restoration of equipment and networks.

At the same time, debt repayment and halting the accumulation of new debt are important conditions for Ukraine’s integration into the balancing segments of the European energy market.

This will expand opportunities for exchanging reserves with European partners and enable more effective balancing of the Ukrainian power system.

This was reported with reference to a statement by Ivan Yurik, a member of the board of NEC Ukrenergo.

Ukrenergo has scheduled up to three rounds of power outages for November 16.

Ukrenergo announced power outage schedules for November 14.

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