Ukrzaliznytsia explained the payments to management amid cuts in personnel costs

The management of Ukrzaliznytsia has not received bonuses since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, said the company’s chairman, Oleksandr Pertsovskyi. According to him, expenses for the board amount to less than 0.1% of the total payroll fund, so cutting them would not result in significant savings that could be used to raise salaries for other employees.

Pertsovskyi noted that since the start of the full-scale war, members of the Ukrzaliznytsia board have not received bonuses.

“Unlike many other state-owned companies, which have KPIs, bonus payments, and so on,” he emphasized.

According to the company’s CEO, expenses for the board of directors account for less than 0.1% of the total payroll, and those for the supervisory board—about 0.05%. Therefore, even reducing payments to these bodies would not provide significant resources to raise salaries for the rest of the employees.

At the same time, “Ukrzaliznytsia” continues to restructure its management apparatus. The company is reducing the number of management levels and deputy positions, while automating some administrative processes.

Automation has already been implemented for certain processes and is expected to reduce the need for employees involved in HR administration and accounting support.

According to Pertsovsky’s estimate, even before the latest optimization measures were implemented, Ukrzaliznytsia’s management structure had already been reduced by approximately 20%.

At the same time, all technical departments combined account for about 3% of the payroll. Therefore, even a further significant reduction in management staff will not yield sufficient savings.

“We cannot achieve significant savings without affecting broader categories of staff,” Pertsovsky stated.

Source: RAIL.insider

As a reminder, Ukrzaliznytsia has already installed more than 280 mobile shelters for employees.

Ukrzaliznytsia will also cancel a number of trains starting October 20, 2026.

Ukrzaliznytsia has changed its route to Sumy and Lozova due to shelling.

JSC “Ukrzaliznytsia” has secured $100 million in grant funding as part of the RELINC project. The funds are planned to be used to purchase used locomotives to replenish the company’s fleet.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, 533 locomotives from Ukrzaliznytsia’s own fleet and 75 locomotives belonging to private industrial enterprises have been damaged. Therefore, the railway must not only restore what has been lost but also expand its locomotive fleet.

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