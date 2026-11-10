Former Head of the Occupation-Era Donbasgaz Detained in Uzhhorod

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a former official of the occupied company “Donbasgaz” in Uzhhorod who had collaborated with Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast. The woman traveled to Ukraine via third countries to settle personal matters. She was found in a rented apartment in Zakarpattia.

According to the investigation, the suspect is a resident of the Volnovakha district who, prior to the start of the Russian occupation, worked in the transportation and distribution of energy resources.

After the capture of the village of Donske, she defected to the enemy and later joined the leadership of the occupying “Donbasgaz” concern.

From 2022 to 2023, the woman headed the so-called gas supply and gasification management division. In this position, she was responsible for the company’s managerial, financial, and operational activities.

The investigation established that, with the suspect’s involvement, Russia “re-registered” a complex of structures, equipment, and other material assets from the captured portion of the Ukrainian gas transmission system under the name of the occupying “Donbasgaz.”

In addition, the woman organized the connection of local customers to the gas supply provided by the Russian operator at the so-called “DPR” rates. According to the SBU, these activities were intended to ensure the flow of funds into the aggressor country’s budget.

SBU officers documented the suspect’s illegal activities, determined that she had entered Ukrainian-controlled territory via the western border, and detained her at a rented apartment in Uzhhorod.

During a search, law enforcement officers seized two cell phones and a flash drive containing evidence of her collaboration with the occupiers.

SBU investigators informed the woman that she is suspected of violating Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—aiding an aggressor state.

This article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years with confiscation of property.

This was reported by the SBU.

Earlier, a former associate professor at Donetsk National University, who had taken a position in the occupation administration, was notified in absentia of suspicion of collaboration. According to the investigation, he was involved in the seizure of agricultural land in the occupied territories, which was subsequently transferred to the Russian military as a reward.

In the Cherkasy region, a local resident suspected of treason was exposed. According to the investigation, the man collected and passed on information to the Russian FSB about the deployment locations of Ukrainian Armed Forces units.



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