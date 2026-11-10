Vadym Hrusha of Trustee Plus: “Thanks to donations starting at 0.1 USDC, we were able to raise over 1.2 million UAH for the ‘Lyut’ team.”

Even small crypto donations can add up to significant support for the military. This was demonstrated by a fundraiser in the Trustee Plus crypto wallet, which made it possible to purchase 350 tactical first-aid kits worth over 1.2 million UAH for the Lyut assault brigade.

Vadym Hrusha announced the results of the initiative on his Telegram channel. According to him, the team decided to provide a report on how the funds were spent, as they consider this important first and foremost for the people who supported the fundraiser with their own money.

It is noteworthy that the bulk of the total amount came not from large donations, but from numerous small transfers. Most users donated between 0.1 and 1 USDC. The ability to easily transfer funds directly within the app made it possible to combine thousands of small contributions into a significant resource to support the military.

The procurement was organized jointly with the “Ptakh” project and Tata Kepler. The latter described the result of the fundraiser as “350 lives potentially saved.”

The organizers also published a video report showing how the initiative was carried out.

Trustee Plus thanked everyone who contributed to the fundraiser. This story serves as an example of how the accessibility of crypto payments and the collective efforts of a large number of people can provide tangible support to Ukrainian defenders.

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