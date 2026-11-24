The High Anti-Corruption Court has remanded another suspect in custody in the case involving the extortion of 2 million euros for the benefit of the former owner of companies that supplied goods to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. The suspect is her business partner. An alternative to detention has been set at bail in the amount of 75 million hryvnias.

The investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court issued the corresponding ruling on November 24, 2026.

In accordance with the court’s decision, the suspect was taken into custody directly in the courtroom.

According to the pretrial investigation, in late 2025, the law enforcement officer entered into a criminal conspiracy with the former owner of the supplier companies through her trusted associates.

Under the agreement, he was to ensure the criminal prosecution of a person who was aware of the criminal schemes involving the supply of food products to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The goal was to seize 2 million euros that were in this person’s possession.

The investigation documented that the law enforcement officer received over 100,000 euros. He was to receive another 1 million euros after law enforcement officers located and seized the 2 million euros for the former owner of the companies.

Thus, the case involves a reward of 1.1 million euros for assisting in the misappropriation of funds.

In accordance with Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent of a crime and may not be subjected to criminal punishment until their guilt has been proven in accordance with the law and established by a court conviction.

This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

Earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine, together with the National Police and in coordination with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, caught the head of one of the departments of a military research institution of the Armed Forces of Ukraine accepting a bribe. The official demanded 10,000 euros from a company supplying camouflage equipment in exchange for not revoking the approval of an expert opinion on product quality, which was required for participation in a tender.

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