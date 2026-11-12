On November 12, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on the head of the Tarutino District Court in Odesa Oblast, who is suspected of receiving an unlawful benefit.

The court partially granted the motion filed by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) and set bail at 266,240 hryvnias.

If the bail is posted, the suspect will be subject to a number of procedural obligations. He is charged with an offense under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Source: VAKS

NABU and the SAP, in cooperation with the National Police’s Strategic Investigations Department in the Odesa region, notified the head of one of the district courts in the Odesa region that he is suspected of receiving an unlawful benefit.

Meanwhile, the High Council of Justice has suspended Judge Pelykh, who is suspected of accepting bribes in the form of “candy.”

Prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General have notified the deputy director of the municipal institution “Culture and Recreation Park "Hydropark," who is suspected of receiving 1.5 million hryvnias in illicit benefits for granting the right to hold events on the park’s grounds.

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