The High Anti-Corruption Court found Oleksandr Uvarov, a former member of the board of PJSC “Centrenergo,” guilty of official negligence and sentenced him in absentia to three years in prison. He had previously been charged with abuse of office.

During the trial, the court reclassified the charges and acquitted Uvarov of official forgery. “Centrenergo’s” civil claim seeking 176.83 million hryvnias in damages from Uvarov and two other individuals was dismissed.

According to the investigation, in 2020, “Centrenergo” entered into an agreement to sell electricity to “United Energy.” To avoid penalties for failing to purchase the contracted volume of electricity, the parties allegedly retroactively amended the supplementary agreements, removing restrictions on permissible deviations.

As a result, according to the investigation, “Centrenergo” lost out on 176.8 million hryvnias.

Source: Absolution Leaks

As part of the criminal proceedings regarding coal procurement for PJSC “Centrenergo,” over 114 million UAH in advance payments were returned to the state budget. One of the suppliers voluntarily reimbursed 114.2 million UAH received under the contract without confirmation of the actual delivery of coal. The return of funds was secured by prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The state-owned PJSC “Centrenergo,” one of Ukraine’s largest energy companies, transferred 132 million hryvnias in advance payments to a private company for the supply of coal to thermal power plants. However, the firm failed to fulfill the terms of the contract and did not return the funds.

To combat crimes against Ukraine’s economy, the Economic Security Bureau requested information from banking institutions regarding the accounts and financial transactions of LLC “Coal Company Optenergotorg” (EDRPOU code 43050814), Energo Resource Group LLC (EDRPOU code 45114874), and Global Soft Ukraine LLC (EDRPOU code 43305877).

Read us on