The High Anti-Corruption Court sentenced the former head of Ukrpatent to 10 years in prison for embezzling 296 million hryvnias on bulletproof vests

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine handed down a verdict against Andriy Kudin, former CEO of the state-owned enterprise “Ukrpatent,” Olesya Savchuk, a former official at the Ministry of Economy, and Andriy Chorny, the head of a charitable organization, in a case involving the fictitious procurement of body armor.

The former CEO was found guilty of embezzlement on an especially large scale under martial law and sentenced to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property. The other defendants in the case received 7- and 8-year prison terms, and the court also ordered the former officials to jointly pay more than 296 million hryvnias in damages.

In November 2022, the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) reported that it had exposed the former State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy, officials of the state-owned enterprise Ukrpatent, and the head of a charitable organization for embezzling 250 million hryvnias in state funds. The money was transferred to volunteer accounts ostensibly to purchase body armor for the military, but was in fact embezzled by the officials.

Source: High Anti-Corruption Court.

Earlier, on July 8, the High Anti-Corruption Court approved a plea agreement concluded between a prosecutor from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office and an accomplice of an official at NEC “Ukrenergo,” who is accused of embezzling state funds during the procurement of body armor. According to the SAP, the defendant fully admitted his guilt and agreed to provide incriminating testimony in the case.

French and Ukrainian law enforcement agencies conducted joint investigative operations in the case involving the procurement of substandard body armor for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the investigation, the losses resulting from the contract exceed 53 million euros. In France, real estate and several bank accounts belonging to individuals suspected of involvement in the alleged scheme have been seized.

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