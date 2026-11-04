The High Anti-Corruption Court ordered Acting Prosecutor General Kovalsky to open a case against David Arakhamia

Markiyan Halabala, an investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court, granted the Anti-Corruption Action Center’s complaint regarding the inaction of Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky.

The court ruling requires the head of the Office of the Prosecutor General to enter information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations regarding a possible offense by Davyd Arakhamia, the head of the “Servant of the People” parliamentary faction.

As explained by the Anti-Corruption Center, on October 19 they filed a complaint alleging that Arakhamia had distributed “envelopes” to lawmakers in exchange for their votes. Kovalsky responded, just as former Prosecutor General Kravchenko had: he said that NABU is already investigating the matter and forwarded the complaint to them. However, only the Prosecutor General can register a case against a member of parliament. NABU confirmed exactly that: without registration, the Bureau cannot investigate Arakhamia.

Source: Anti-Corruption Action Center (ACAC).

The Anti-Corruption Action Center (ACAC) filed a complaint regarding a possible crime committed by Davyd Arakhamia, the head of the “Servant of the People” faction. The complaint was addressed to Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky after the previous head of the Prosecutor General’s Office, Ruslan Kravchenko, failed to open a case based on a previous complaint. The ACC believes that Arakhamia’s actions may indicate the receipt of an unlawful benefit; however, this allegation has yet to be verified by law enforcement agencies.

The Supreme Court must determine the legality of Kovalsky’s tenure as Acting Prosecutor General of Ukraine. A lawsuit filed by former Ukrainian MP Ihor Mosiychuk has raised the issue of whether the current acting Prosecutor General, Kovalsky, possesses the necessary authority.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office have obtained a court order to collect biological samples from Davyd Arakhamia, an aide to the head of the “Servant of the People” parliamentary faction, in connection with a case involving alleged cash payments to members of parliament in envelopes. According to journalist Mykhailo Tkach, investigators may be attempting to establish a link between the seized money and the faction’s leadership, in particular by examining fingerprints on the banknotes. Journalist Yuriy Nikolov notes that this may indicate further progress in the investigation.

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