On Tuesday, November 24, the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court began hearing the appeal filed by Petro Poroshenko, a member of parliament and leader of the European Solidarity party, against the decision to impose sanctions against him in February 2025. The judges denied the government’s request to hold the session in closed session, and dozens of journalists and representatives from 17 embassies were present at the hearing.

After the hearing, Poroshenko stated that his defense team had access to NABU records regarding alleged pressure exerted by Iryna Mudra, deputy head of the Office of the President, on Supreme Court justices, and during the proceedings, the parties cited violations of the procedure for imposing sanctions, inconsistencies with ECHR practice, and references in EU institutional resolutions. The next session of the Grand Chamber is scheduled for January 26, 2027.

This was reported on the website of the “European Solidarity” party.

Earlier, in July 2026, the Administrative Court of Cassation within the Supreme Court denied Poroshenko’s claim to overturn the NSDC sanctions (the decision was adopted with dissenting opinions from two of the five judges on the panel), and in September 2026, during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission, statements were made regarding alleged pressure on the judges of the Administrative Court of Cassation within the Supreme Court exerted by the court’s chairman, Ihor Dashutin; following this, the politician’s lawyers appealed to the High Council of Justice, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The defense team for Ukraine’s fifth president, Petro Poroshenko, appealed the decision of the Administrative Court of Cassation within the Supreme Court, which had denied the motion to overturn the sanctions imposed against him by the National Security and Defense Council.

Read us on