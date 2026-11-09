Khristina Ilnytska, an expert on getting rich quick, will now work in the Verkhovna Rada. Known as the partner of the scandal-plagued former prosecutor Dmytro Verbytskyi, Ilnytska has become an aide to Mykhailo Sokolov, a member of parliament from the “Batkivshchyna” party.

It appears that Verbytsky’s political connections within “Batkivshchyna” proved to be stronger than one might have thought after he stepped down as a party sponsor. Previously, the couple had firmly established themselves within the party’s Odessa chapter. There were even rumors that Ilnytska might take over as party leader in place of Yulia Tymoshenko, who at the time was actively attending court hearings.

Deputy Sokolov joined the 9th convocation of parliament in 2023, receiving his seat after Vitaliy Danilov resigned. Now, Ilnytska has joined his team. It seems that, following her previous political ups and downs, she has found a perfectly parliamentary path to continue her career.

It was previously reported that Dmytro Verbytskyi withdrew his sponsorship of “Batkivshchyna” because the party allegedly failed to meet his expectations. So, despite the fact that Verbytskyi seems to have become disillusioned with “Batkivshchyna,” his inner circle does not appear to have completely severed ties with the party. At least for Ilnytska, the door to parliament has remained open.

More about Ilnytska

Before meeting the former deputy prosecutor general, Khrystyna lived with businessman and yacht club co-owner Yuriy Pryimak. After his death—the circumstances of which raised questions among his former business partners and acquaintances—a significant portion of his estate, including yachts and real estate worth millions of hryvnias, passed to Ilnytska.

Some of Pryimak’s former partners suspected that his treatment may have been inadequate. According to them, instead of evidence-based medicine, he was offered homeopathy and herbal remedies. One of his business partners even presented medical documents which, he claimed, indicated that such methods had been used during the treatment of melanoma. These circumstances raised serious questions about Ilnytska’s role in the final period of the businessman’s life, but they do not in themselves prove her involvement in his death.

In a letter to journalists at “Schemes,” Ilnytska reported that following her relationship with Pryimak, she retained ownership of 15 items of movable and immovable property. Among them were three plots of land, two houses, an apartment, six cars, and three yachts.

Later, Dmytro Verbytskyi, who at the time served as deputy prosecutor general, entered Ilnytska’s life. This relationship is linked to yet another story of the rapid growth of her assets. Ilnytska acquired a Porsche Macan T worth about $100,000, a luxury beauty salon, and a three-story house in the Konik cottage community, whose market value was estimated at more than $1.2 million. According to the documents, the property was purchased for 2 million hryvnias.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has launched an investigation into Verbytskyi’s possible illicit enrichment. Following an audit of his financial disclosure statement, the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NAZK) identified indications of unexplained assets totaling over 30 million hryvnias. These included, in particular, properties in Kyiv, Odesa, and Antalya. Ilnytska’s estate, located next to the former official’s house, drew particular attention: according to journalists’ estimates, it was purchased for approximately one-twenty-fourth of its market value, and just 16 days after the NABU investigation began, it was transferred to Ilnytska’s mother.

Ilnytska’s Time in Odesa

In Odesa, Verbytskyi and Ilnytska established charitable foundations. At the same time, photos began appearing on social media showing them flaunting expensive designer clothes, watches, and accessories, while their foundations reported providing aid to low-income retirees and others in need. The contrast between the public image of philanthropists and the lifestyle of the foundation’s founders had already become a source of criticism in the media.

As a reminder, the case of unjust enrichment involving former Deputy Prosecutor General Dmytro Verbytskyi recently took an unexpected turn. The criminal case regarding the former official’s millions in assets and real estate has been stalled for three years at the “evidence-gathering stage,” and now the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv has ordered the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NAZK) to remove from its website information about the 29 million hryvnias in unexplained assets found to be in his possession and to publish a retraction.

The decision was handed down by Judge Yevhen Khainatsky, based on the fact that no verdict has been issued against Verbytskyi, and the Agency’s wording was “too categorical” (as confirmed by a linguistic analysis provided by the defense). The NACP may still appeal, but the ruling is quite unexpected, given that law enforcement agencies are still “gathering evidence,” albeit for quite some time now.

NABU Director Kryvonos confirmed the same to a UA.News journalist during a briefing in early August: The investigation is in the evidence-gathering stage.

A complete chronology of the scandals involving former Deputy Prosecutor General Dmytro Verbytskyi of Odesa can be found here.

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