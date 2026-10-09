On Monday, October 12, the Verkhovna Rada will begin considering the bills necessary for Ukraine to receive international financial assistance. This was announced by Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk.

“On October 12, the Verkhovna Rada will begin reviewing important legislative decisions necessary for our progress toward the EU and the continuation of international financial assistance,” Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook following a meeting and joint press conference on Friday with the speakers of the parliaments of the Weimar Triangle countries.

According to Stefanchuk, he also emphasized the need for continued support for Ukraine’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

As previously reported, the Verkhovna Rada plans, in particular, to adopt Bill No. 16119 on the educational rights of national minorities on Monday. The adoption of this law is necessary to open the negotiation clusters (“Internal Market” and “Competitiveness and Inclusive Growth”) regarding Ukraine’s accession to the EU. The European Union plans to adopt a decision on opening these clusters on October 13.

The Weimar Triangle is an informal international alliance of Germany, Poland, and France, established in 1991.

This was announced by Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Stefanchuk called on EuroSolidarity to exclude Goncharenko from the delegation to the PACE.

Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko was added to the “Myrotvorets” website’s database following his controversial statement regarding concessions to Russia. Ukrainian media reported this, citing information published on the website.

The “European Solidarity” faction has decided to end its political partnership with MP Oleksiy Goncharenko. The reason cited is ideological differences and divergent positions regarding ending the war and Ukraine’s future security system.

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