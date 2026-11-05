The Supreme Court dismissed the cassation appeal filed by the Holy Epiphany Convent of the Ternopil Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church regarding the complex of buildings of the Epiphany Convent in Kremenets, Ternopil Oblast.

Consequently, the decisions of the Ternopil Regional Commercial Court from July 2025 and the Western Commercial Court of Appeals from May 2026—which provide for the return of the complex of buildings to state use—remain in effect. The Supreme Court’s ruling is final and not subject to appeal.

Representatives of the monastery insisted that nuns reside permanently in the cell block and that vacating the premises would deprive them of their housing and the opportunity to participate in religious services. The return of the property to the state had previously been temporarily suspended due to a cassation appeal.

The Kremenets-Pochayiv State Historical and Architectural Reserve emphasized that the buildings are a non-residential architectural monument, and the usage agreement prohibited permanent residence on the premises. Furthermore, the term of the agreement for free use expired in September 2023.

Previously, the monastery had also sought through the courts to have 591.5 square meters of space in the cell block transferred to its ownership, but the claim was denied. In October, the appellate court upheld this decision.

Source: Supreme Court.

The religious organization UOC-MP refuses to comply with the current court ruling regarding the return of the complex of buildings of the Holy Epiphany Women’s Monastery, located in the city of Kremenets in the Ternopil region, to state use.

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