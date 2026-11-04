The Supreme Court awarded Kyiv more than 5 hectares of land on Trukhaniv Island

The Supreme Court upheld the Kyiv City Council’s right to dispose of a land plot covering nearly 5.5 hectares on Trukhaniv Island. The court did not overturn the decisions of the lower courts, which had granted the claim to remove obstacles to the use and disposal of municipal land.

The plot in question is part of the water resources fund, is municipally owned, and has special ecological value.

Back in 2013, a civic organization registered ownership of a property measuring over 1,500 square meters that did not actually exist. The basis for this was a court ruling that was later overturned.

However, despite the legal disputes, the property was re-registered multiple times. Ultimately, it was registered in the name of a foreign company, which then mortgaged the property to the civic organization.

In court, it was proven that the property of the claimed area did not exist, and the relevant registration decisions, ownership records, and mortgage were annulled.

On October 28, the Supreme Court upheld the position of the prosecutors from the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor’s Office and left the decisions of the lower courts unchanged.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General

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