The year 2026 was particularly troubled for Ukrainian-Polish relations. On June 20, 2026, Volodymyr Zelenskyy mailed the Order of the White Eagle to the Office of the President of Poland — because the day before, Karol Nawrocki had stripped him of this award due to a decree naming a Special Operations Forces unit “after the Heroes of the UPA.” Grain, the border, and millions of Ukrainian refugees took a back seat this time. The crisis between the two allies in the war against Russia was triggered by the two countries’ complicated past—or, more precisely, by decisions regarding that past made today.

UA.NEWS explains which events of the 20th century still shape the agenda between Kyiv and Warsaw and why old wounds are reopened time and again by new decrees and laws.

No. 1 – Volhynia: A Dispute Over a Single Word

One of the most tragic chapters in Ukrainian-Polish relations of the past century has escalated significantly, evolving from intentions of reconciliation during the presidencies of Kuchma and Kwasniewski to the situation we face today. Timothy Snyder, who has spent over 20 years analyzing the events in the bloodlands of Eastern Europe during World War II, clearly states: in the spring and summer of 1943, UPA units, together with some local peasants, carried out systematic punitive actions against the Polish population of Volhynia, and the following year—in Eastern Galicia. According to Snyder’s estimates, approximately 40,000 Polish civilians were killed there in the spring and summer of 1943 alone, and on July 11, attacks took place in more than a hundred villages in a single day.

This is where the discrepancies begin. The Polish Institute of National Remembrance cites approximately 100,000 Poles killed. Documents from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), cited by Radio Free Europe, record 30,327 Polish and 16,523 Ukrainian victims.

Serious Ukrainian historians (such as Yaroslav Hrytsak in his work *Essays on the History of Ukraine: The Formation of the Modern Ukrainian Nation in the 19th–20th Centuries*) do not deny that the killings took place. The conflict centers on how to classify these events. On June 4, 2025, the Sejm passed a law designating July 11 as a national day of remembrance for Poles—“victims of the genocide committed by the OUN and UPA.” A total of 432 deputies voted in favor of the previous 2016 resolution, with none voting against it. The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded that such unilateral steps run counter to the spirit of good neighborliness.

For Ukraine, the word “genocide” removes Volhynia from the chain of mutual violence, in which the Polish underground also burned Ukrainian villages and carried out ethnic cleansing. For Warsaw, rejecting the term sounds like haggling over graves. The facts have long been on record in the archives. The name has become the subject of dispute.

No. 2 – Graves Without Crosses

After the 1940s, thousands of the dead on both sides were left in unmarked graves: Poles on the territory of present-day Ukraine, Ukrainians in southeastern Poland. This story clearly shows how quickly memory can become a lever of power.

In April 2017, a monument to UPA soldiers was dismantled in Hrushevychi near Przemyśl. In response, the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance banned Polish search operations on its territory. The ban subsequently rose to the level of high-level politics: in 2024, Deputy Prime Minister Vladislav Kosiniak-Kamysz stated (and in 2026 he reiterated this as Minister of Defense) that Ukraine would not join the EU without resolving the “Volhynia issue.”

This moratorium was lifted in late November 2024, and exhumations became the only area showing measurable progress. In Puznyky, in the Ternopil region, the remains of at least 42 people were found in the spring of 2025, and in the summer of 2026, the remains of about 50 victims were recovered in the former villages of Ostrivky and Volia Ostrovetska in Volyn, while in August, Kyiv approved an exhumation in Huta Peniatska.

Archaeology, however, does not always confirm established narratives: in March, in Uhlia in the Rivne region, the expected mass grave was not found. And on August 6, the Ukrainian Embassy demanded an investigation into the desecration of a mass grave of UPA soldiers near the village of Liski in the Lublin region. The fate of the dead still depends on the political climate.

No. 3 – “Heroes of the UPA”: Two Memories of One Army

For Poles, the UPA is primarily associated with the Volhynia tragedy. For Ukrainians, over the past 12 years of confronting Russian aggression, the UPA has become a symbol of armed resistance against Soviet rule, which lasted until the mid-1950s.

Both perceptions have their basis, which is why they clash. Snyder also points to ideology: the OUN-B, which created the UPA, espoused integral nationalism with the idea of an ethnically homogeneous state.

The trigger was May 26, 2026, when Zelenskyy named the “North” Special Operations Center “in honor of the Heroes of the UPA.” Lech Wałęsa removed a pin in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, and Nawrocki initiated a procedure that culminated in the aforementioned revocation of the order. According to a SW Research poll for Rzeczpospolita, attitudes toward Ukrainians worsened among 51.9% of Poles following the decree.

In Ukraine, this decision enjoys broad support. According to “Rating,” while approval stood at just 41% in 2015, it rose to 81% in May 2022. And in the fall of 2023, 90% of those surveyed by KMIS and the “Democratic Initiatives” Foundation who were familiar with the UPA approved of recognizing its soldiers as fighters for independence.

On October 20, the scenario repeated itself at the regional level. The Lviv Regional Council declared 2027 the Year of the UPA, Roman Shukhevych, and Oleg Olzhych. Radosław Sikorski signed a request to ban the author of the initiative from entering the country, while Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the decision counterproductive.

No. 4 – “Vistula” and Laskiv: The Ukrainian Side’s Account

Polish memory largely views Ukrainians as the perpetrators of the deportations. The Ukrainian side keeps a different tally. From October 1944 to June 1946, 482,000 Ukrainians left Poland, of whom about 300,000 were forced to leave under direct coercion. In the summer of 1947, Operation “Vistula” scattered another 140,000 people across the northwestern part of the country. Nearly 4,000 were sent to the camp in Jaworzno, including 823 women and children.

There were also killings. On March 10, 1944, units of the Home Army and Peasant Battalions attacked the village of Laskiv in the Kholmshchyna region. Historians have identified the names of 327 victims.

In 2023, a commission of the Polish Institute of National Remembrance (IPN) in Rzeszów closed the investigation into “Vistula,” finding no grounds to recognize the deportation as a crime. The Association of Ukrainians in Poland recalled that as early as 1990, the Senate condemned the operation on the grounds of collective responsibility.

Timothy Snyder, who has researched both tragedies, warns against two extremes. Discussing “Vistula” while ignoring the events of 1943 is unconvincing. Presenting the deportation as a mere consequence of the UPA’s actions is equally flawed. The logical question arises: what should be done? We should honor our shared memory and seek reconciliation, returning to the rhetoric of the Kuchma–Krasnevsky era. But it’s not that simple

No. 5 – The OUN and the National Pantheon: Leaders Return Home

The deepest roots of the dispute lie in interwar Poland. After the collapse of the Russian and Austrian empires, Ukraine lost its struggle for liberation, while Poland gained statehood. Millions of Ukrainians from the western regions found themselves within its borders, where the Second Polish Republic denied the Ukrainian minority its national aspirations and settled the east with “settlers.” In 1929, the OUN was founded, and in 1936, a Polish court convicted Stepan Bandera of organizing the assassination of Interior Minister Bronisław Peracki.

In 2026, Ukraine began repatriating the remains of OUN leaders from exile. On May 25, Andriy Melnyk was reburied at the National Military Memorial Cemetery, and on August 18, the organization’s founder, Yevhen Konovalets, was reburied there as well. On July 1, the Rada passed a law on the Ukrainian National Pantheon, which explicitly names the commanders-in-chief of the UPA among its potential heroes. A spokesperson for the Polish president called this “yet another stage of escalatory actions.”

Warsaw is responding in kind. A presidential bill has been pending in the Sejm since September 2025 that equates the propaganda of “Banderaism” with the propaganda of Nazism and communism; the first reading took place on July 3, 2026. Ukrainian historians have called such an equivalence questionable. In 2019, the Polish Constitutional Tribunal had already ruled that a similar formulation regarding “Ukrainian nationalists” was vague.

Konovalets was killed by a Soviet agent five years before the Volhynia massacre, and Melnyk led a more moderate faction of the OUN, which is not responsible for the crimes discussed here. However, Poland is irritated by the very principle of state commemoration. The real flashpoint will be the inclusion of Shukhevych or Bandera in the Pantheon.

2027: The Year We Should Start Preparing for Now

Next year, several dates coincide. April will mark 80 years since the start of Operation Vistula, and the fall will mark 85 years since the founding of the UPA. The year will also mark the 120th anniversary of Shukhevych’s birth, and exhumations are set to begin in Huta Peniatska and Laskiv this spring.

The experience of 2025–2026 shows how differently these issues play out. A decree or a regional council decision can, in a matter of days, destroy the trust that searchers, historians, and moderate politicians have spent years building. An archaeologist’s shovel moves slowly, but it restores the names of the fallen. Donald Tusk warned: if we quarrel over the past, a third party will win the future. In Moscow, this idea seems to be understood best.

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