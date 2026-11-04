Video: Attorney Shevchuk Calls on Zelenskyy to Fire Bakhmatov, Head of the Desnyansky District State Administration

Attorney Oleksiy Shevchuk has appealed to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, asking him to evaluate the performance of Maksym Bakhmatov, head of the Desnianskyi District State Administration in Kyiv, and to consider the possibility of his dismissal. According to the lawyer, the official’s conduct and public statements do not meet the requirements of wartime.

Shevchuk published his appeal on November 3 on his Facebook page. He explained that the issue concerns the safety of hundreds of thousands of residents in one of the capital’s largest districts.

The lawyer is particularly concerned that Bakhmatov’s statements, in his assessment, could be exploited by Russian media outlets. Shevchuk emphasized that during a full-scale war, any actions by government officials that could become a tool of Russian propaganda must be properly assessed.

The lawyer also mentioned Bakhmatov’s past, which is linked to the development of the Comedy Club project in Ukraine; however, he stressed that the issue at hand is not the official’s previous activities, but his suitability for his current position.

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Shevchuk stated that he is addressing the president as a resident of Kyiv who lives in the capital full-time and witnesses the consequences of Russian attacks firsthand. According to him, the head of such a district must be professional, disciplined, and aware of his responsibility for the safety of the civilian population.

In his appeal, the attorney asked Zelenskyy to initiate an immediate assessment of Maksym Bakhmatov’s performance and to consider replacing him in accordance with the law. He proposed appointing a competent person to this position, preferably a military officer with experience in service, management, and the organization of defense, evacuation, and civil protection.

Previously, attorney Shevchuk had called on Bakhmatov to resign following an insult directed at a veteran.

Earlier, attorney Shevchuk had spoken out about a scheme to enrich oneself through deals at the High Anti-Corruption Court and called on judges to resist the system.

In addition, Shevchuk alleged that Roman Maselko had attempted to pressure judges and accused him of interfering in the judicial process.

Oleksiy Shevchuk has been included on the list of attorneys for the International Criminal Court.

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