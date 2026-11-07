Video: Budanov Fined for Speaking Russian During Clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka
Language Ombudswoman Olena Ivanovska reported that Kirilo Budanov, head of the Office of the President, will pay a fine for using Russian while communicating with residents of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.
“The language
law exists to be enforced, not to divide society or serve as a pretext for endless hate campaigns. In this specific case, all necessary legal procedures have already been initiated,” Ivanovska said.
In particular, she emphasized that:
- 1. State oversight is proceeding in accordance with established procedures.
- 2. Communication with the individual involved in the incident took place—calmly, without unnecessary drama, and within the bounds of the law.
- 3. The violation has been acknowledged without any attempts to find excuses or resort to defensive reactions.
- 4. The fine prescribed by law will be paid within the specified time frame.
Ivanovska wrote about this on her Facebook page.
The fine ranges from 3,400 to 6,800 UAH.