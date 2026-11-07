Language Ombudswoman Olena Ivanovska reported that Kirilo Budanov, head of the Office of the President, will pay a fine for using Russian while communicating with residents of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

“The language

law exists to be enforced, not to divide society or serve as a pretext for endless hate campaigns. In this specific case, all necessary legal procedures have already been initiated,” Ivanovska said.

In particular, she emphasized that:

1. State oversight is proceeding in accordance with established procedures.

2. Communication with the individual involved in the incident took place—calmly, without unnecessary drama, and within the bounds of the law.

3. The violation has been acknowledged without any attempts to find excuses or resort to defensive reactions.

4. The fine prescribed by law will be paid within the specified time frame.

Ivanovska wrote about this on her Facebook page.

The fine ranges from 3,400 to 6,800 UAH.

Read us on