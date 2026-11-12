Video: Olga Sumskaya's daughter held a training session with her mom's dog on her stomach

Anna Borisyuk, the 24-year-old daughter of actors Olga Sumskaya and Vitaliy Borisyuk, shared a new video on her Instagram. The young woman, who rarely posts on social media, showed an unusual moment from her workout.

In the video, posted on Instagram Stories, she was joined by her mom’s favorite—the Chihuahua Jessica. While Anna was lying on a bench doing bench presses, the dog sat calmly on her stomach.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/25/zapisuvanna-z-ekrana-2026-11-12-162107.mp4

The girl posted a video of her workout on her Stories.

A bathtub full of water and a charging station—Sumska shared her life hacks for power outages.

Olga Sumskaya showed how she took cover during Russia’s nighttime attack on Kyiv.

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