Ukrainians who have managed to leave the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region are receiving a one-time payment of 100,000 UAH to cover their immediate needs.

The funds can be used to purchase clothing, medicine, and other essential items.

In addition, displaced persons will receive compensation for housing rent for three months. This is a separate form of support organized as part of projects by the National Society of the Red Cross of Ukraine.

⚡️ People from Oleshky are being provided with 100,000 hryvnias each for immediate needs and have their rent covered for three months, — Ombudsman Lubinets. Citizens evacuated from Oleshky can receive money for clothing, medication, and other essential items. Assistance is provided as part of projects by the National Society of the Red Cross of Ukraine. — GLAVKOM (@GLAVCOM_UA) November 13, 2026

According to Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, his office is coordinating the aid in collaboration with government agencies. Evacuees are also receiving medical and psychological support.

As a reminder, Melania Trump reacted to the successful evacuation of Oleshky residents.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on October 30 that all residents of Oleshky who wished to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine were able to take advantage of the evacuation, and humanitarian aid was delivered to those who remained.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces ensured a ceasefire in the Kherson region to carry out the humanitarian mission in Oleshky. However, the Russian military took advantage of this lull to reinforce their own positions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on November 2.

Read us on