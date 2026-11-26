The initiative is scheduled to be completed in 2027, according to Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska. She did not provide any details about the future project.

“I’ll let you in on a secret: we have a project related to extracurricular education. I won’t reveal all the details just yet, because it turned out to be more complicated than we expected. But I hope we’ll be able to talk about it next year, once we’ve completed it,” she said, responding to a question from an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent during the presentation of the study “Index of the Future 2026. A Study of Factors Affecting Talent Development in Ukraine.”

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Zelenska also noted that opportunities for children’s after-school activities could be created directly within schools. According to her, a child might feel more comfortable staying in the familiar school environment to play basketball, volleyball, or draw.

The First Lady noted that she had expected a higher percentage of settlements with extracurricular education institutions, based on the results of the “Future Index 2026” study.

According to the study, extracurricular education institutions exist in only 12.5% of Ukraine’s settlements, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

As a reminder, Dmytro Zavgorodniy is stepping down from his position as Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine.

Earlier, the Ministry of Education and Science appointed a person responsible for secondary school reform.

The Ministry of Education and Science also called on universities to prepare for prolonged air raid alerts.

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