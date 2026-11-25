Former Minister of Energy and Justice Herman Galushchenko, who is suspected of corruption, risks being returned to custody if he fails to post bail again. The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) explained that the previous bail amount will be transferred to ARMA, after which a new preventive measure may be imposed on the suspect.

Oleksandr Klymenko, head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAP), spoke about this in an interview with UP.

In late August, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the SAP published the “Forest Gump” investigation, in which law enforcement officials discovered that the 150 million hryvnia bail for Halushchenko had been posted illegally.

The investigation into the case is still ongoing—it is not yet clear exactly where the funds paid on Galushchenko’s behalf came from.

Meanwhile, on November 23, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) upheld the prosecutor’s office’s appeal and ruled to transfer the deposited funds to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).

“Once this decision is carried out, the bail—which was set as a preventive measure—will be considered unpaid,” says Klymenko.

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He adds that after the funds are debited from the HACC’s account, Galushchenko will have five days to post the bail again.

Once this period expires, NABU and the SAPO will be able to petition the High Anti-Corruption Court to replace the preventive measure with a more severe one. In particular, Galushchenko may be remanded in custody again.

Source: Ukrpravda

As a reminder, Galushchenko may end up back in pretrial detention due to the “Forest Gump” case.

As part of the “Forest Gump” anti-corruption operation, searches are also being conducted at the residence of Iryna Mudra, deputy head of the Presidential Office.

NABU and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have released wiretap recordings in connection with the “Forest Gump” anti-corruption operation.

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