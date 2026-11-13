Video: Over a Hundred Animals Rescued from Oleshky: The Ombudsman Discusses Their Fate

During a humanitarian mission to the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, 105 animals were successfully evacuated. Of these, 90 were taken in by a team from the animal welfare organization UAnimals.

Among those rescued were cats, dogs, and four parrots. A dog named Raccoon attracted particular attention: at first, he was mistaken for a real raccoon, but it later turned out that he was a dog with an unusual name.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, said that upon arrival, the animals received the necessary veterinary care.

The animals in more serious condition were prescribed treatment: among the cats and dogs, there are those who need surgeries, tooth extractions, hernia repairs, and other necessary procedures. In particular, the animals are being spayed or neutered and tumors are being removed—with the owners’ consent. Veterinary passports are also being issued, as many of the animals did not have them previously.

“Twenty-four animals have already completed their treatment and returned to their owners. My team witnessed one such reunion firsthand. The dogs Ray, Volya, and Cascade are back with their families. By the way, Kaskad is the family’s neighbor’s dog, who was also not abandoned and was brought back from Oleshky,” Lubinets shared.

Another rescued dog was pregnant. She survived a difficult journey and even a flight, and after being rescued, she gave birth to four puppies.

Six cats from Oleshky were evacuated across the Dnipro River by drone.

Servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine, in coordination with other units of the Defense Forces, carried out a second successful operation to deliver nearly four metric tons of humanitarian aid to the residents of Oleshky using drones.

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