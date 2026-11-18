In Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained a 19-year-old local woman on suspicion of the intentional murder of a 32-year-old foreign national who had previously served as a contract soldier in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the investigation, the woman acted on behalf of Russian intelligence agencies and slipped poison into the man’s drink during a meeting.

The victim’s body, showing no signs of life, was found in a rented apartment in the Obolon district of the capital. A forensic medical examination confirmed that the cause of death was poisoning, and that the victim’s contract with the Ukrainian Armed Forces had ended several months earlier. Criminal investigators determined that the day before, the man had rented the apartment for a date with a woman he had met online. The suspect was tracked down in one of the villages in the Cherkasy region, where she was hiding in an abandoned house.

<br />

According to the criminal case file, a Russian intelligence operative had previously contacted the woman via a messaging app, offering **$1,000** to carry out the murder. After gaining access to her account, the enemy agent corresponded with the soldier for over a month on behalf of the Kyiv woman, persuading him to develop a close relationship with her, after which he arranged a meeting in Kyiv. The day before the meeting, the perpetrator retrieved a bottle containing an unknown liquid from a hiding place and, during the meeting, discreetly poured it into the victim’s glass.

The man died in less than an hour. The suspect recorded the entire process of the poison taking effect on video to report back to her Russian handlers, after which she took the money from the victim’s pockets, locked the apartment, and fled. Investigators from the Obolon Police Department informed the detainee that she is suspected of intentional murder for financial gain, committed on commission (clauses 6 and 11, part 2, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The penalty under this article provides for life imprisonment.

Source: Kyiv Police.

The Security Service’s Counterintelligence Directorate detained another Russian agent in Kharkiv. She turned out to be a local IT specialist who, on behalf of the FSB, poisoned a Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier and prepared homemade explosive devices (HEDs) to carry out terrorist attacks.

As a reminder, the Security Service of Ukraine detained GRU agents who were planning to cut off power to Ukraine’s northern regions.

Read us on