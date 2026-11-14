Roman Kostenko, a member of parliament and secretary of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense, and intelligence, stated that there are currently no conditions in place for Russia to end the war. In his view, this makes achieving peace impossible at this stage.

“The conditions on the battlefield are not currently in place for Russia to end the war. They are shelling us; they see that their drones are still reaching their targets; they are terrorizing our citizens. And at least for the winter, they realize they have some advantage. At the very least, this amounts to blackmail—they can shut down infrastructure, cut off gas supplies, and cut off water supplies. And they’re counting on the fact that under this pressure, we’ll agree to negotiations and terms that are favorable to them. And that’s why I don’t see any conditions for ending this,” Kostenko noted.

He added that, for now, the Defense Forces have managed to stabilize the situation on the front lines by halting the Russians’ rapid advance. At the same time, Kostenko notes, there is currently no question of Ukrainian defenders regaining the initiative.

“What’s important is that we’ve halted the enemy’s rapid advance. A year ago, this was one of our strategic objectives—not even to recapture territory at this stage, but to stop the enemy at the positions where we can hold them back and inflict maximum losses on them. That is exactly what we are doing now,” Kostenko explained.

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He added that the Defense Forces are currently inflicting record casualties on Russia. However, the MP emphasizes that Russia still has the resources and manpower to continue the war in Ukraine.

“And the enemy isn’t just randomly striking our rear areas. It’s because they see that it’s difficult for them to achieve anything on the battlefield itself. And here, our Defense Forces are carrying out asymmetric operations—sometimes through deception, sometimes with the help of technology—to achieve at least small tactical victories. This yields results in the long term. Most importantly, we know that you cannot win with defense alone. And that is a fact; it is a military axiom,” Kostenko emphasized during an appearance on “Great Lviv Speaks.”

Earlier, Zelenskyy named the countries where the next round of peace talks could take place.

Earlier, Zelenskyy summarized the results of the first day of the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi.

Video: After talks with Putin, Witkoff and Kushner met with Zelenskyy.

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