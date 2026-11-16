Video: Kravchenko released recordings of conversations involving the wife of SAP Director Klymenko regarding searches at the Office of the Prosecutor General

Former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko has published audio recordings of conversations that, he claims, may indicate concerns among the inner circle of SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko regarding the evidence in criminal cases. This relates to events following the NABU raids at the Office of the Prosecutor General on September 4, 2026.

Kravchenko announced the release of the recordings on Telegram, posting a video containing excerpts from the conversations. He claims that the searches, which were conducted as part of an investigation into fraudulent call centers, may have had another purpose—to gain access to materials from other criminal cases, specifically the results of covert investigative actions targeting individuals close to the leadership of anti-corruption agencies.

According to the account presented in the released video, the morning after the searches, the wife of the SAPO head called her friend, attorney Natalia Redich, and asked for an urgent meeting.

Before the meeting, Redich allegedly turned to a mutual acquaintance named Veronika, whom Kravchenko refers to as a fortune-teller. According to him, Klymenko’s wife also used her services. During the conversation, the lawyer tried to determine whether the criminal proceedings might concern possible illicit enrichment of the SAPO head’s family, specifically property registered in his parents’ names.

Later, the women met at a playground in Kyiv. As stated in the recordings, during the conversation, Klymenko’s wife warned her friend against making careless remarks.

After that, Redich contacted Veronika again. This time, she wanted to know whether the correspondence of the SAPO head’s wife could be made public and whether her phone, office, and car were being tapped.

What is known about subsequent meetings and phone calls

According to Kravchenko, on September 7, Klymenko’s wife and the attorney met again at a café in the capital. Before the meeting, Redich allegedly left her phone and purse in her car.

That same evening, the lawyer, according to the former Prosecutor General, purchased a new phone at the “Karavaevi Dachi” electronics market and transferred data from her old device to it. About an hour later, she received a call from the wife of the SAP head. During the conversation, Redich stated that she was acting according to a previously “established plan.”

Kravchenko speculates that these actions may have been an attempt to evade potential surveillance and conceal the content of her communications.

Kravchenko stated that there may have been a leak of investigative materials

Separately, the former Prosecutor General spoke about a criminal case whose materials, according to him, could be of interest to NABU and the SAP.

He claims that suspicions had previously been reported as part of this case; however, following searches at the Office of the Prosecutor General, the relevant information was allegedly unlawfully removed from the state registry. Furthermore, according to Kravchenko, information from the investigative materials became known to the individuals to whom it pertained.

The former Prosecutor General links these events to a subsequent NABU and SAP operation called “Carthage.” He speculates that certain anti-corruption investigations may have been used to divert attention from possible violations within the leadership circles of anti-corruption agencies or as a means of exerting pressure on law enforcement officials investigating the relevant cases.

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Kravchenko announced that he would continue to release documents, recordings of conversations, and other materials. According to him, these could confirm a link between the searches at the Office of the Prosecutor General, a possible leak of investigative information, and Operation “Carthage.”

At the same time, the allegations and assumptions cited are the former Prosecutor General’s version of events. The published excerpts from conversations do not, in and of themselves, confirm the claims he has made.

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko

Earlier, former Prosecutor General Kravchenko claimed that he was being followed in Austria: among those involved were the heads of the NABU and the SAP.

As a reminder, former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko registered his primary residence in Vienna after leaving Ukraine.

It is also known that Ruslan Kravchenko declared 1.36 million hryvnias in salary for the incomplete year of 2026, while his wife Oleksandra’s income exceeded 5.4 million hryvnias. Information about the couple’s assets, income, and savings is contained in the declaration submitted after his resignation.

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