On November 21, weather conditions deteriorated sharply in the western regions of Ukraine. Heavy snow is falling in the Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, which may cause traffic disruptions and reduced visibility on the roads.

Residents and visitors to the region are advised to take weather conditions into account when planning their trips. Extra caution is advised in mountainous areas, where low temperatures and strong winds are making conditions more challenging.

“Fog, strong winds of up to 20 m/s, a temperature of -3°C, and icy conditions are forecast at the summit of Pip Ivan,” according to a statement from rescue services.

Such weather conditions pose a danger to tourists. Fog can cause you to lose your bearings, and icy conditions increase the risk of falling on cliffs and mountain trails. Strong winds also make it difficult to navigate open areas.

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This was reported with reference to the Carpathian Mountain Rescue Service.

Heavy rain, wet snow, and storm-force winds are expected across Ukraine: weather forecast for November 18.

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