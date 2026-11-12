Video: In the Kyiv region, 13 people involved in clashes near the National Guard post in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka were detained

Law enforcement officers detained 13 people involved in the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka that took place on November 2 near the National Guard’s base. According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police, those detained include the alleged organizer of the provocations—who was carrying a forged surgeon’s ID—and a young man who damaged vehicles with a sledgehammer.

What is known about those detained

As part of the investigation, law enforcement conducted 14 additional searches. The court has already ordered seven of the detainees to be held in custody as a preventive measure.

Among those involved is an 18-year-old native of Zaporizhzhia Oblast who, according to the investigation, lived under occupation for four and a half years and moved to Kyiv Oblast just a few months before the incident. During the clashes, he struck a patrol car and a military bus with a sledgehammer.

Also involved in blocking the road and damaging National Guard vehicles were a 22-year-old unemployed local woman and a 21-year-old construction worker from the Rivne region. According to law enforcement, they not only damaged the vehicles but also urged other members of the crowd to smash them.

The organizer used a fake surgeon’s ID

According to investigators, the incident was organized by a local resident who claimed to be an employee of a private medical facility. The woman had a forged surgeon’s ID and urged people to storm the military’s temporary checkpoint.

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The SBU noted that the detainee had not received a higher education in medicine or pharmacy. The Ministry of Health also confirmed that it had not issued her any professional certificates or licenses.

What Charges Were Filed Against the Suspects

The actions of those detained were classified under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Seven individuals were charged with obstructing the lawful activities of military units and disseminating information about their locations.

The police have charged six other suspects with hooliganism and resisting law enforcement officers. Under these articles, those involved in the events could face up to eight years in prison.

Source: SBU

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