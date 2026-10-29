Video: October 30 Declared a Day of Mourning in Poltava Oblast Following an Enemy Attack on Kremenchuk

October 30 has been declared a day of mourning in the Poltava region for those who died as a result of the enemy attack on Kremenchuk. The enemy struck two locations in the city, killing three people and injuring 32 others, including six children. Currently, nine of the injured have been admitted to hospital wards.

At the first site of the enemy strike, apartment buildings were damaged. At the second site, private homes and a boarding school building were damaged; the children had been evacuated to shelters in time.

All relevant emergency services and the operational headquarters are working at the sites of the incidents. Municipal workers and charitable organizations are providing local residents with the necessary assistance to temporarily board up damaged windows and ceilings; cleanup efforts are ongoing.

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Source: Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration.

Earlier reports indicated that two people were killed and 11 others were injured in Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, as a result of a Russian attack. A Russian drone struck a multi-story residential building.

In Dnipro, a fire broke out at a business following a Russian strike.

The occupiers struck a civilian facility in the Rivne region; one person was killed.

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