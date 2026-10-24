Video: A Yaremche resident was charged with cruelty to a horse

Police tracked down a man who had forced a lame horse to haul wood in the village of Mykulychyn in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast. It took several days to find him. Law enforcement officers filed an administrative report against the Yaremche resident for animal cruelty.

The incident occurred on October 14 in the village of Mykulychyn, near the resort town of Yaremche. A resident of the Chernivtsi region contacted the police and reported that near the train station, a man was forcing a horse to haul wood, even though the animal was limping.

The woman also reported an incident of animal cruelty on Twitter. A user with the handle emmi.vamell shared a video of the incident and wrote: “An unreasonable man—is this normal? I was traveling from the Carpathians today; my bus was delayed, and this is what I saw. We heard someone shouting and swearing, then a man came out with a horse pulling a log and snorting—it really upset me. When I walked over and saw the horse fall… it’s all on video… I filed a report with the police, but I’m not sure they’ll do anything about it… Is there anyone who handles animal welfare cases and can look into this? Mykulychyn Station.”

In the comments, users expressed outrage and called on law enforcement to respond to the video. In particular, the animal welfare organization UAnimals drew attention to the incident. They reported that their lawyer is preparing a statement to the police and a petition from the “Humane Country” parliamentary group to hold the animal’s abuser accountable.

The police also noted that they were able to locate the man a few days later, as he had been absent from his place of residence. He turned out to be a 24-year-old resident of Yaremche. A veterinarian also examined the horse. According to the vet, he did not notice any injuries on the animal.

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An administrative report was filed against the man under Part 1 of Article 89 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (cruel treatment of animals that caused them physical pain or suffering without resulting in injury or death). He was also warned about the consequences of animal cruelty and reminded of the need to properly care for and treat animals humanely.

This was reported by the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Police.

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